Here’s all you need to know about stick-and-poke tattoos

Stick and poke, also referred to as hand tattooing, might be a big craze at the moment but it isn’t something new. In fact, it’s ancient!

It’s the first form of tattooing dating as far back as ancient Egypt and seen across many cultures.

Basically, it’s a non-electric tattooing method that's done by hand with needle and ink. Dipping a needle into ink and then poking it into the skin creating a design using tiny dots.

Because this method doesn’t involve machines, it became popular during lockdown as people were unable to get inked the normal way.

During the pandemic, TikTok videos showing people doing their own little tats went viral.

Everybody wanting to know how to get their fix!

People were either giving themselves or decorating their friends with these tiny decorative tattoos.

Keeping designs simple of course.

Stick-and-poke tattoos are easily identified as they have a distinct style since the design is made up of a series of tiny dots.

Celebrities Rihanna, Zoë Kravitz and Angelina Jolie all sport these dotted tats.

Some of Rihanna’s finger tattoos have all been done the stick-and-poke method.

If you are curious about this form of tattooing her are a few questions and answers.

Does is hurt?

Depends on your pain threshold, positioning and the size of the tattoo, it hurts just as much as a machine tattoo does.

How long does a stick and poke tattoo last?

Done correctly, it will last a lifetime. It’s permanent!

How long does it take to heal?

Just like any other tattoo, with the correct care, it takes about two weeks to heal.