Here’s how to get social media influencer status

Everybody wants to be a social media influencer these days. Let's face it, it's easy money.

Well, that’s what many people seem to think. For those who think getting free stuff and posting a few pictures is all that influencers do, think again. While for many it’s a side hustle, to the professionals it’s business and a full-time job.

And for those who think it’s impossible to make a career out of it, a brief look at just a few of our local influencers will give you an idea of why it’s become a rather lucrative business. Mihlali Ndamase, who was recently joined the Malfy (Italian gin brand) “La Famiglia” as their newest South African ambassador, already has a social media award to her name. Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Supplied In 2020 she won the ‘Social Media Personality Of The Year’ at South Africa Social Media Awards as well as ranking number 17 on the international Instagram Rich List for beauty. According to Savanna News Ndamase charges a minimum fee of R35 000 per Instagram post and R64 000 per Instagram Video.

You can’t be serious about fashion if you haven’t seen Sarah Langa’s well-curated posts pop up on your Instagram feed. In 2020 she signed a two year deal with Dior valued at R1.9 million. Sarah Langa. Picture: Instagram/sarahlanga Plus-size model Lesego Legobane, most popularly known as Thickleeyonce, is a photographer and body-positive activist who owns her own clothing store Leebex. The talented influencer charges up to R20 000 to post a fashion campaign on her social media handles. She scored an R250 000 deal with fashion company Calvin Klein in 2020.

The influencer market is projected to grow to an astonishing R240 billion industry this year and everybody wants a piece of that pie. But where does one start? How do you become part of this industry and start reaping the rewards?

Simz Ngema, South African singer, actress and Gold Series ambassador, says that the journey of building an online profile and becoming a respected influencer on social media is not simple. Simz Ngema. Picture: Supplied Many content creators on platforms like Instagram and TikTok will tell you – it’s tough to find your authentic voice, and motivate people to respond, encourage and support you. In fact, many content creators ultimately give up early on because of the negativity they attract. There are few people more qualified in this arena than Ngema. With more than two million followers on Instagram alone, she has succeeded in an area where many have failed.

She’s secured significant brand partnerships, like that with perfume brand Gold Series, and she’s managed to maintain a healthy personal life, despite her burgeoning profile online. She offers five tips for gaining influence in the world of social media: 1. Post often to grow your following: The more you're showing people, the more likely that you’ll make an impact and create anticipation.

2. Decide what kind of brand you want to be and what brands you would like to attract to do collaborations with: Think about how your own signature style works with certain brands and create a ‘wish’ list for future collaborations. 3. Make sure that your profile is authentic and that represents who you are: It is very clear when someone is not being real on their platforms, and it’s certainly not something you can do forever. Start as you wish to continue and be yourself. Your followers will love you for it. 4. Social media can be addictive so make sure that you take some time off from it: It’s easy to let your device creep into every facet of your life, so you’ll need to set boundaries for yourself early on to keep the balance healthy.