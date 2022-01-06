Here’s how to go make-up free this summer

Summertime and the living is easy. The question is who has time to apply make-up, and melt foundation, instead of enjoying the sunshine.

Whether your mascara is waterproof, or your setting spray promises to hold everything in place, who really has the will to wear make-up in the heat? Of course we all want to look good and maintain a summer glow. Ladies, we don’t need make-up for that, do we? Here are a few tips to enjoy make-up free summers this holiday:

Healthy glowing skin is all one needs to feel confident enough to step out with make-up. This does mean taking extra care of your skin and a good daily skincare routine. A gentle face wash, cooling toner and a hydrating moisturiser is the holy trinity of skincare products. Maintain a good skincare routine. Picture: Pexels Moisturisers prevents and treats dry skin while also improving the skin tone and texture of the skin.

Opt for a moisturiser with a high factor SPF for extra protection. Always read the packaging instructions before, during and after usage. Make sure to get enough sleep. Lack of sleep causes dark rings around eyes and dehydration. Defined eyebrows will always provide a polished look. Whether you pluck, wax or thread them, keep your brows well defined and shaped then you won’t even need your brow pencil.

A dab of lip balm is all your lips need because who needs red lips on the beach anyway. All you need is a dab of lip balm. Picture: Pexels Ladies step away from the flat-iron and let your hair free. Keep your hair natural and curly. Pop it up in a messy bun or tame it in simple braids. Smile! A big smile brightens up your face. So all you really need is to keep your teeth pearly white.