The Beauty Revolution Festival takes place on March 13 and 14 2 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Supplied.

Here's what to expect at the Beauty Revolution Festival 2020 Masterclass

By Lifestyle reporter Time of article published Mar 3, 2020

Africa's boldest beauty festival is back in Joburg. 

Get your brushes out because it's about to go down at the second annual at Beauty Revolution Festival this March. 

With less than two weeks to go, this year's Beauty Revolution Festival takes place on March 13 and 14 at the  Sandton Convention Centre where beauty gurus will be showing you live how to master a facebeat. 

The festival will also give you an opportunity to meet and greet your favourite makeup artists, beauty startups, bloggers, insta-stars, hair stylists, hair and beauty brands and retailers.

The exclusive masterclass lounge is set to be one of many key features available to experience at  the festival where Nandipha Mqoco will be the MC. 

Mihlali Ndamase is on the masterclass lineup. Picture: Supplied. 

The masterclass lineup includes Cape Town’s  mega beauty babe, Rushana Isaacs, certified artist to the stars, Marco Louis, major glam girl who needs no introduction, Mihlali Ndamase, creative and daring darling Kandy Kane. 

For all your hair tips and tricks, Candi & Co will  complete the selection of top artists in the lounge with a special guest appearance by rapper and  queen of ‘Ragga’, Nadia Nakai.

View this post on Instagram

There is only one WIG-SLAYER . and that is @nadianakai ! We are super excited to announce that @candiandcosalon will be hosting our first hair masterclass featuring the legend herself, along with founder of Candi&Co. #CandiceThurston and @xola_madube 😱 ⁣ You will get to learn about the do’s, the don’ts and the must haves of wigs, PLUS all about understanding quality and choosing the right wig to help save your precious coins! 💰 ⁣ No matter your hair type, race, height or colour - This class is for you! ⁣ ⁣ Book your Artist Package ticket to enjoy this hair masterclass and you will also receive a candi-coated goodie bag to sweeten the deal 😍 🍭 www.beautyrevolution.co.za / @iticketssa

A post shared by Beauty Revolution (@beautyrevolution_za) on


You can purchase tickets to Beauty Revolution Festival via iTickets on  www.beautyrevolution.co.za.

