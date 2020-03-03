Here's what to expect at the Beauty Revolution Festival 2020 Masterclass

The festival will also give you an opportunity to meet and greet your favourite makeup artists, beauty startups, bloggers, insta-stars, hair stylists, hair and beauty brands and retailers.

The exclusive masterclass lounge is set to be one of many key features available to experience at the festival where Nandipha Mqoco will be the MC.





Mihlali Ndamase is on the masterclass lineup. Picture: Supplied.





The masterclass lineup includes Cape Town’s mega beauty babe, Rushana Isaacs, certified artist to the stars, Marco Louis, major glam girl who needs no introduction, Mihlali Ndamase, creative and daring darling Kandy Kane.



