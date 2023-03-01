Here’s why aesthetic treatment has gained popularity and what to do when having a procedure done

Going for Botox or fillers has become as common as having your nails done or going for a bikini wax. With more and more celebrities and influencers openly discussing it, having aesthetic procedures done is no longer taboo.

We spoke to Dr Alek Nikolic, an aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement, about the growth in popularity and the common mistakes people make when people decide to have treatments done. Why has it become so popular? I believe the increase in the popularity of aesthetic procedures is due to a few factors.

Firstly, as more and more people are taking care of themselves by exercising and eating healthily, they are wanting to look on the outside the same that they feel on the inside. Secondly, with social media and celebrities and influencers having treatments or ‘tweakments’ has become the norm. What are the most popular treatments at the moment?

The most popular treatment we do at my practice is still botulinum toxin injections. Following this it is soft tissue fillers. The most popular treatment is still botulinum toxin injections. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro From what age should one consider treatment? Starting treatments is not really an age ‘thing’. We see patients for various reasons, including:

Correcting facial ratios: some of us may have genetic discrepancies like a very thin lower lip or a retracted chin. These can be corrected with soft tissue fillers. Asymmetries: these can be corrected with neurotoxin or soft tissue fillers depending on the area and the cause. As a preventative: before any lines or wrinkles form.

As lines or ageing changes start to appear. And much later in life when the ageing process is already established to various degrees. Soft tissue fillers remains popular. Picture: Pexels/Lucas Guimarães Bueno What are the most common mistakes people make when getting treatment?

Patients tend to bargain shop. Often, many make the mistake of not doing research about the procedure they are wanting and the doctor they have chosen to see. I have also experienced that many patients come with unrealistic expectations. It is important to have realistic expectations of what these treatments can achieve. There is a limit that can be achieved and still maintain natural end results.

It is important to take enough time to think about the procedure/s before going ahead. I would also advise you to have an in-depth examination and consultation with your doctor to ensure that all questions are answered and that the treating physician has a very clear understanding of your aesthetic goals and end results. Nikolic offers the following advice on how what to do before and after treatments.

What to do before your next injection Your aesthetic practitioner will most likely provide you with a list of things to avoid before coming in for your procedure. They will likely include the following: Stop taking anti-inflammatory medication, fish oil and vitamin C supplements two weeks before your appointment, as they will increase your chances of developing bruises post-procedure.

Stay clear from wine and cocktails. Alcohol is a no-go a few days before your procedure. “This is because, just like certain medications, alcohol is also a blood thinner, which increases your risk of bruising, bleeding and swelling. If you want your treatment to be “under the radar”, cut back on your salt intake the day before your treatment. By saying no to salt, you are susceptible to less bruising and swelling. What to do in between your treatments

“I advise my patients to incorporate hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid into their skin regime,” says Dr Nikolic. Retinol is another hero ingredient that should be on your radar, and it has the ability to boost collagen production over time. These two ingredients will help you achieve plump, glowing, smooth skin between your injectable treatments. Sun protection should also not be forgotten. “I always tell my patients that SPF is a non-negotiable as sun damage is the number one cause of ageing skin,” states Dr Nikolic. What to do after your injection

Post-procedure, you will likely experience some redness and swelling. The best remedy for this will be to apply ice to the affected area following soft tissue fillers every hour. “Also, remember not to touch your face or apply make-up for several hours as bacteria from your hands or make-up can enter the tiny holes created by the needle pricks,” adds Nikolic. This is also the time to be extra gentle and kind to your skin, and you don’t want to use products that can aggravate it. “I would advise my patients to stay away from retinol and exfoliating ingredients for at least two days post-procedure,” advises Dr Nikolic. You also need to avoid activities that will open the blood vessels, like intense exercise, long hot showers, or using the sauna. It is also best to avoid your afternoon nap after your procedure. Many practitioners will recommend that you stay upright for at least five hours, avoid exercise, and not rub or massage the treated areas after botulinum toxin injections.