Homemade face masks for different skin types

Face masks (the skincare ones) might be a beauty must-have but under lockdown rules, it certainly isn’t considered an essential item. But have no fear, with just a few kitchen goodies you’re a few easy steps away from your very own homemade face mask. If you can whip a banana loaf together, then you’ll be able to make these face masks with your eyes closed. Select your skin type to discover how to make your very own beauty mask: Dry skin

Avocados are so popular that you can walk into the smallest shop and you’re bound to find some. You probably already have one or two in your fruit bowl. This rich and creamy emerald gem is packed with natural oils. So you don’t really need much else to make it work.

Simply mash up half an avo then add two tablespoons of honey. Mix it all up and apply to your skin. Do nothing for ten minutes. Then rinse with lukewarm water and gently tap your face dry with your face towel.

Oily skin

Whether you’re at home or just popping out the shops, no one wants too like they’ve rubbed their face with baby oil. A girl wants to glow, not shine. Oil clogs pores. Clogs pores cause nasty pimples. We don’t want those.

Thankfully, the humble banana comes in handy when it comes to absorbing oil from the skin. All you’ll need is one banana, 10 drops lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Now you simply mash the banana into a small bowl. Create a paste by adding the lemon juice and olive oil. Apply the mask and leave it one for 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

Combination skin

This is the most annoying skin type to have. Oily in some areas and dry in others. The t-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) usually being the more oily area. However honey is great to treat both. The oh so yummy sweet doesn’t only act as a deep moisturizer but its antibiotic properties can treat oily skin as well. Mix two parts honey with one part lemon and apply to the area that needs hydrating and healing. Lemon helps tighten skin. Apply the mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water.