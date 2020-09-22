How Miss SA finalists will be spending Heritage Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The countdown to Heritage Day on Thursday has begun. Most South Africans are preparing for their picnics, braais and/or traditional meals with loved ones. The Miss South Africa 2020 finalists are looking forward to Heritage Day, too. A few of them shared what this day means to them and how they will be spending it. For Aphelele Mbiyo, this day speaks to identity, where we come from and what it means to be uniquely diverse in South Africa. Chantelle Pretorious thinks it’s having an opportunity to travel the world and live with different cultures.

She said: “South Africa isn’t called a rainbow nation without reason and Heritage Day reminds me of how privileged I am to live in a country that represents so many different cultures. It’s also a reminder that no matter your background, we are all part of one nation and we should strive to accept our differences and work harder to embrace and learn from one another.”

For Jordan van der Vyver, spending time with her whole family at a big braai is usually the order of the day. But this year, she and her parents are going to her grandparents' for lunch or dinner.

Karishma Ramdev is excited about going to Durban to be with her family, and proud Sowetan Busisiwe Mmotla will also be going home.

Lebogang Mahlangu, who comes from a blended family of Tsonga and Ndebele, will be having a traditional South African “seven colours”, which is what home tastes like for her.

Seven colours is a traditional South African meal that includes beef or chicken and a range of different coloured sides such as rice, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, beetroot, cabbage, beans salad, morogu, and chakalaka.

Melissa Nayimuli, who loves dombolo (steamed bread) and beef stew, said: “Heritage Day is such an important day to me as I’m on a personal journey to learn, explore and understand my Xhosa, and Ugandan heritage. I think it’s important for all of us to go on that journey, because I believe that understanding where you come from helps in getting to know who you are, and everything that makes you, you.”

Pretoria-born Natasha Joubert explained it as the perfect day to enjoy “braaidag”.

She said: “We usually put on a braai and we just have a lovely family day. Everyone is so busy with their work that time with the family is very special for me.”

Shudufhadzo Musida said she’ll be spending the day with her family over a meal, while Thato Mosehle will be enjoying pap and braaied meat prepared by her mother.

The Miss SA finale will be held at The Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront on October 24.