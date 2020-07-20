How Miss SA semi-finalists spent Mandela Day

In celebration of Mandela Day, the Miss South Africa Top 15 semi-finalists lent a helping hand to different communities.



In Joburg, Anarzade Omar, Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Shudufhadzo Musida, Karishma Ramdev, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert and Olin-Shae de La Cruz, participated.



They went to the Thuthuzela Aid Community Centre in Alexandra, where they helped children paint a mural at Azael Langa. However, art wasn’t the only order of the day, they also taught the kids about gender-based violence and the global pandemic.



The hopefuls then joined The Pad Run at Musawawa settlement in the East Rand to help distribute sanitary pads to young girls in shelters and also worked at a soup kitchen run by the Ikhemeleng Foundation in Diepsloot.





Miss SA finalists doing their bit for Mandela Day. Picture: Peter Monageng.



In other parts of the country, Thato Mosehle, who is based in North West, distributed food parcels to destitute families with the help of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. While in Cape Town, Jordan van der Vyver helped out at Ladles of Love in the morning, making sandwiches and, at the Woodstock Brewery, peeled vegetables for the soup kitchen in the afternoon.



Palesa Keswa (Free State) and Lebogang Mahlangu and Matsepo Sithole (KwaZulu Natal) worked with the Red Cross in their respective provinces to assist with providing hot meals and medical attention to those in need. And, across the border, Savannah Schutzler together with Yebo Action, was distributing food parcels, blankets, clothes, sanitary items, masks and hand sanitiser to vulnerable communities in Ezulwini, Eswatini.



