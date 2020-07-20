How salons are operating under the 'new normal'

The coronavirus has taken a toll on our everyday lives. Things are no longer the same, and the “new normal” requires us to do things differently.



In the beauty space, things like reading a magazine are no longer allowed, and if you’re planning on visiting a salon, here’s what you should know.





Temperature check





Upon arrival, your temperature will be checked.



Wear a mask and sanitise





Just like any public space, wearing a mask and sanitising before entering the salon is mandatory.





Most salons used to serve complimentary drinks like alcohol or a cappuccino or a cup of tea. But that is now a thing of the past. If you have your beverage, you also aren’t allowed to consume it in store.



Do not touch





Things like touching or testing products is no longer allowed. Now you have to browse with your eyes.



Booking is essential





Most salons have banned walk-ins. You need to book for your treatments.



With that said, some beauty brands launched new products to keep up with the “new normal”. For example, Sorbet launched a new campaign, “New Sorbet Way” to introduce a new range of hand sanitisers, masks, and eye creams.





Anusol also launched soothing and cleansing flushable wipes while Chicks Cosmetics has come up with a new SKIN BAR collection as part of their second anniversary.







NB: Certain treatments like scalp massage are no longer allowed; it's something you have to do at home.