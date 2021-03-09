How to achieve and maintain a silky-smooth bikini area

Come winter, summer or spring, a silky-smooth bikini area will always look and feel great. But a hairless bikini area often comes at a price. Painful waxing, nasty ingrown hairs and unsightly marks can make hair removal in such a sensitive area unbearable. While shaving is the most popular (and easiest) method of hair removal, razor burn is not only painful but leads to skin damage and blemishes. Swimwear models always seems to have the smoothest bikini areas. Not a hair in sight. Not a pimple or blemish.

When reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner showed off sister Kylie Kardashian’s Skim micro-thong, a close-up shot of her bikini area showed no sign of pubic hair.

Kendall Jenner’s smooth bikini area. Picture: Instagram

Of course there was some serious image retouching involved, but the lean model often shares candid shots of herself taken at a poolside or on the beach wearing the smallest bikinis.

So how does one get that much-desired hairless bikini area?

I called on the experts at Pulse Dermatology and Laser clinic in Cape Town for tips on how to achieve this.

Here’s their advice:

The first step is to treat any primary causes of irritation in the area. I advise pain-free laser hair removal.

The pain-free Soprano XLI from Alma Lasers is the safest for the skin and won’t sensitise the area.

When it comes to treating the skin and keeping it young and fresh we do a number of treatments, including crystal microdermabrasion to soothe the skin and treat any slight marks.

For more advanced tightening we do GFIT (Growth Factor Induced Therapy). This is the Rolls Royce in growth factor treatment, where we dermastamp in the AQ Skin Solutions at the clinic and send patients home with a top-up supply of growth factor to ensure prolonged benefits.

This works on tightening, pigmentation, hydration and total skin rejuvenation!

Be gentle when treating this area as it is delicate. We advise gentle daily exfoliation with a loofah and application of AQ Active Serum once to twice a day to maintain the skin and keep it bright, smooth and fresh.