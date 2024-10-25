How to achieve the perfect summer pedicure at home

Summer is almost here and it’s about time you step into the season with cute sandals. But before you do that, you want to make sure that your toenails are on point.
You don’t have to have the most perfect-looking feet, as long as they are clean and moisturised, then you are good to go.
In previous years, we’ve seen most girls do white gel toes. However, this summer, we are anticipating more summer pastels as the girls are open to trying other colours.
Below are tips on how to get a perfect pedicure at home:
- I’ve seen a lot of girls do acrylic nails on their toes and if you are one of them, please stop immediately. Acrylic on toenails is not safe because sometimes you wear closed shoes and the lock-in moisture, combined with the chemicals found in acrylic, can cause fungal infection. Stick to gel or a regular nail polish.
- Before painting your toenails, make sure you have removed any product. Do not paint on old polish, thoroughly clean your toenails with acetone.
- Nail prep is very important. Make sure you file and trim your toenails. Don’t forget to clean up the
- Apply a base coat and cure it for at least 60 seconds on the UV lamb before applying the first layer of gel polish. Please note that the first layer must be thin and then you cure it for 60 seconds.
- Apply the second layer and cure it for 60 seconds and then wipe it with rubbing alcohol to remove the stickiness.
- Apply the top coat and cure it for 60 seconds and then apply a cuticle oil around the cuticles and you’re good to go.
And just like that, you have saved money.