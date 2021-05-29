How to achieve TikTok’s hottest makeup look, the 60s mod eye

TikTok is one of the most loved social media apps, especially by beauty influencers and makeup artists.

When it comes to makeup and skincare tutorials, they are always on par.

One of the biggest makeup trends to gain momentum on TikTok is the famous 1960s mod eye.

First made famous by stars like model Twiggy and Cher, the 1960s mod eye is making a huge comeback, with thousands of content creators recreating the look.

Though it’s been in and out of fashion over the last 50 years, it seems this retro classic has regained its popularity.

The Independent reports that since the start of 2021, the hashtag #60sglamour has racked up more than 42.7 million views.

While influencers make it look easy, the mod eye can be a challenge for beginners.

Here are our tips on how to perfect it at home.

What you will need:

Black eyeliner – You can either use a pencil liner or a gel liner. For gel, try Pretty By Flormar’s Gel Eyeliner in Black. For pencil liner, try wet n wild’s Mega Last Breakup-Proof Retractable Eyeliner in Black .

White eyeliner – white eyeliner on the waterline is a 60s staple for creating a wide-eyed effect. We recommend Pretty By Flormar Eye Liner Pencil in Pearly White.

Faux lashes or volume mascara – long, black lashes play a major role in just about every 1960s eye makeup look. However, you can also use volume mascara to make your lashes look longer.

Pastel eyeshadow – Mint and baby blue are mod eye classics, but you can go with any shade that best suits your complexion.

Technique:

Start with a gel liner by drawing a small winged cat-eye. Carefully line your top eyelid, staying as close to the lash line as possible. Make sure it is thin. Wing it out by creating a slight flick when you get to the end and draw it back inwards, stopping at the inner corner of your eye.

Figure where to draw your “crease.” The crease line will be applied just above your natural crease, which creates the illusion of bigger eyes.

Apply pastel eyeshadow of your choice below the drawn crease line and line your waterline with your white pencil eyeliner.

Lastly, do your lashes. If you’re applying falsies, now is the time to get them in position. Depending on how neatly you have applied the glue, you may want to add another coat or two of liquid liner once you’ve secured them. If you go for a volume mascara, be sure to apply several coats to ensure maximum drama.