In July last year, Africa’s richest day, The Sun Met, announced African Luxury: Visionaries as the theme or 2020 as the event returns to the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 1. The theme calls on all racegoers to feel inspired by their innermost vision, creativity, and innovation and arrive ready to transform Africa’s Richest Race Day into a harmony of visionary imagination.

Guests should not only interpret the theme through fashion but makeup looks as well.

For tips and inspiration on how to visualise African Luxury: Visionaries, we spoke to professional makeup artist and influencer, Itumeleng Mokwatlo.

Itumeleng Mokwatlo, professional makeup artist and influencer. Picture: Instagram.

“African beauty has evolved from getting our inspiration from the European standards of beauty to embracing our beauty for what it is. The big lips, the big eyes, big noses, and yes, beautiful African skin!



“With the theme for the Sun Met being African Visionaries and as a makeup influencer, I’m expecting a mixture of calm and ethnic looks. Makeup in Africa at the moment is dewier and we are serving skin goals.

“I’m foreseeing a lot of print and colours based on the Met theme and I’d advise anyone to keep it minimal on the face. Go for nude, coral and deep eye-shadows. When it comes to the lips, nude is great but also consider some bright red lips, orange, and purples- which can also be statement-making,” said Mokwatlo.

At such events, many women prefer luxurious hats but that doesn’t mean you should neglect your hair. A flat ponytail is advisable because it allows you to rock your fascinator without getting in the way. And for the guys, keep on a clean haircut whether you wear a hat or not.