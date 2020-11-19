How to care for your skin in summer

We’ve spent most of the year indoors. Now that summer is fast approaching, it’s time to step out of that comfort zone with glowing skin.

Themba Ndlovu, a skin expert at Clere, said that while most people were eager to soak up some vitamin D, they should first consider adjusting their skincare routine to suit the new season.

“Summer can be harsh on your skin if you don’t prep it or look after it properly. The heat, air pollution, perspiration and excess oil build-up are the not-so-nice side effects of the season. This is where skincare comes in. It’s important to switch up your skincare routine as and when your skin requirements change,” said Ndlovu.

Here’s are some tips on how to get glowing summer skin:

Eat healthily: What you eat has an impact on your skin. Avoid oily, fried food. Get your glow with protein and vitamins A and C. A yoghurt smoothie with fruit such as strawberries and apples is a great way to start your day.