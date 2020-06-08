How to check if your skin is properly hydrated

Now that it’s winter and we’re covering up more with jerseys, jackets, long pants and boots to keep ourselves warm, it’s also important to keep our skin hydrated and protect it from the harsh weather.

Clere skincare brand manager Su-Marie Annandale says that as much as summer months can be harmful, the cooler weather can often cause more dryness, hence keeping up with a lively skincare routine is key.

Here are the top four tips to help you determine if your skin needs additional hydration:

The most obvious sign that your skin is dehydrated is if it is coarse to the touch, flaky and has dry patches.

Sensitive skin is usually in need of additional moisture, especially on more sensitive areas like your elbows and heels.

Your urine is also an indicator of whether you are dehydrated; if you are properly hydrated it will be almost clear in colour.

Increased thirst or a dry and sticky mouth. The colder weather may fool you into thinking your body doesn’t need much water, however, the same suggested water intake in summer of eight glasses a day, applies in winter. If it’s too chilly for fridge or tap water make yourself some hot water with lemon. Remember, if you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.

If you are experiencing any of the above, Annandale recommends increasing your water intake and using a nourishing body lotion or crème.



