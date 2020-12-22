How to check sun damage on your skin

It’s the festive season, and while many may not be going on holiday due to the coronavirus, some will still get the chance to enjoy family time in the comfort of their homes.

With a lot of festivities such as a braai day with the family or swimming, many will be exposed to the sun, which may cause skin damage if the skin is not well taken care of.

Although sun damage may not be as noticeable on darker skin tones, the sun’s UV rays can still cause damage, as well as skin cancer.

Alexa Wilding, a skin expert, added that unprotected skin will be affected by the sun, no matter the skin tone. Although red, sunburnt skin is more visible on fairer skin, all skin types need to be protected when out in the sun.

“Being safe in the sun, especially over the summer months, should be a priority. Using and applying your sunscreen in the morning before leaving the house, and topping up during the day, especially if taking part in activities such as swimming and exercising, should be part of your daily routine. A high SPF should be used to give you the best protection, no matter your skin tone, and those with sensitive skin should look for a product that offers suitable protection for them,” said Wilding.