How to choose the right products for your skin type

When it comes to skin, a consistent regime is essential, but first, you have to know your skin type. Adele du Toit of Annique suggests that before purchasing any products, it is important to know if your skin type.

Whether it is oily, dry, combination or sensitive, this can impact how the product interacts with your skin. If you are unsure of what your skin type is, you can test it by washing your face and observing the skin after a couple of hours in its natural state. Here’s how to select the right products for your skin type:

Oily skin It is usually caused by excess sebum production, and to control this skin type, you have to use specific products to manage that excess oil. Products for oily skin need to be lightweight and include ingredients that won’t clog the pores.

Dry skin It is best treated with cream and ointment containing macadamia nut oil or shea butter. When looking for a moisturiser for dry skin, these are the best ingredients.

Normal skin It is the type of skin that is not too dry nor too oily. Many local products include South Africa’s unique botanicals, like Rooibos, Baobab and Marula, are good for the skin. Picture: Patrick Toselli. Combination skin

It usually occurs when the T-panel over the forehead, nose and chin are oily, but the cheeks tend to be dry. Both normal and combination skins tend to feel drier in winter and might require more moisturising products during this time. Sensitive skin

It requires products with fewer ingredients and fragrance-free formulations. When it comes to choosing products for your skin, go for the local ones. Many local products include South Africa’s unique botanicals, like Rooibos, Baobab and Marula.