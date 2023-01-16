Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 16, 2023

How to choose the right sunscreen for your skin

Sunscreen is something you should use every day. Picture: Pexels/@RF._.studio

Published 3h ago

Share

Sunscreen is one of the most expensive skincare products. Owning it is a luxury, but it’s a must. Not only because it protects against harmful sun rays, but because it also helps protect the skin from premature ageing, wrinkles, and skin cancer development.

Sunscreen is divided into two types: mineral and chemical.

Mineral sunscreen

Containing minerally sourced particles such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, this type of sunscreen protects your skin from the sun by reflecting as well as absorbing the sun’s rays. It is ideal for sensitive skin, as its function is to prevent UV light from penetrating the skin.

Chemical sunscreens

Containing synthetic compounds like Avobenzone or Homosalate that help prevent damage by transforming UV rays into non-damaging forms of energy, chemical sunscreens work by chemically absorbing the sun’s rays, preventing them from penetrating the skin.

So how should you know which sunscreen is the best for you? You’ll have to

