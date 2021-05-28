How to fix a damaged skin barrier

Almost everyone has had skin problems. Even those with the “perfect” skin.

Now that it’s winter, the skin tends to be even more sensitive due to the dry weather.

Similar to dry skin, sensitive skin shares an underlying cause and that’s a disrupted barrier function.

Products that are too exfoliating or too much unprotected sun exposure can damage the skin barrier.

Either way, once your skin barrier is damaged, it’s easier for irritants to get into your skin, resulting in unquenchably dry but over sensitive skin due to all those gaps in its “armour”.

To repair a damaged barrier, you will need more than a thick moisturiser.

Instead, go for products that contain a mix of lipids naturally found in healthy skin.

They will “seal” it, helping it retain its moisture and protect it from the irritants that can cause stinging, redness and inflammation.

You can try the Serra restore cream.

It contains patented Ceramide-P to help create a multi-layered lipid structure that mimics healthy human skin. Also, a soap-free cleanser can help cleanse in a way that doesn’t strip away your skin’s newfound hydration.

Another good product for sensitive skin is alcohol-free wipes.

They can be used to remove make-up or sweat without stripping away the natural moisture of your skin. And of course, a non-fragranced serum with no parabens and no phthalates.

Pro tip: avoid touching your face by all means and before you cleanse it, make sure your hands are clean.