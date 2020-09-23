How to get healthy and glowing skin this spring

Spring, a time for renewal, for growth and for spending more time in the sunshine. It’s been a long winter, most of it spent indoors, so it’s with a collective sigh of relief that we can finally enjoy the warmer weather – all safety and germ protection measures in place of course.

“While our spirits may be high with the sights and sounds of spring, it’s likely your skin is still experiencing the winter blues; dehydrated and dry, especially on the heels, knees and elbows, as well as stressed-out, dull and undernourished skin on your face,” says Clere skincare brand manager Su-Marie Annandale.

She adds that when our feet and legs aren't on display the way they are during warmer weather, we tend not to moisturise as much, and we don't pay as much attention to things like dry cuticles. Unfortunately, it doesn't take long for skin that is neglected to react, becoming dry, flaky, and sometimes even red and inflamed.

Come a new season it’s just as important to relook our skincare regime as it is our wardrobe. While a complete overhaul isn’t necessary, a few adjustments will help you look and feel better, not to mention keep your skin healthy. Annandale shares her top tips:

Spring-clean your beauty stash – Spring cleaning doesn’t only refer to combing through the unworn clothes in your wardrobe or boxes in your garage. Your beauty stash also requires a good clean-out. Get out your skincare products — including topicals, make-up brushes and hairbrushes — and clean out. Discard any expired products as these can have bacteria build-up and the ingredients may no longer be active. It’s also a good time to reassess your skin type and consider what your regimen might need added or removed. Determine if you’re dealing with oily, dry, dull, irritated or acne-prone skin and opt for products that cater to your specific needs.