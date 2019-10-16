Plastic surgery and none-invasive cosmetic procedures have become so popular people no longer keep it secret when they have anything done.
One of the most popular procedures at the moment are lip fillers, perfect for those who desire the Kylie Jenner pout.
For those who want full lips but not brave enough to make a permanent change, there’s always makeup.
Used correctly, makeup has the ability to make any temporary changes you want. Want high cheekbones and a pointy nose? Learn how to contour. Want perfect brows? Watch as many “Brows on fleek” YouTube videos. Want a flawless complexion? Find the perfect foundation.
Even though these transformations need patience and practice to fine-tune your skills, at least you know that any corrections are a makeup removing wipe away.