How to get that summer glow in winter

Even though we’ve had a few sunny days here and there, there’s an iciness in the air that we cannot escape. Winter has settled in and those long summer days are long forgotten. Our skin has long forgotten the natural glow summer brings as well.

Winter is harsh on your skin. The cold and dry air leaves your skin looking dry and dull. Therefore keeping it moisturised and hydrated is essential. Here’s how to keep your skin happy and get your glow on this winter. One of the single most important things you can do to improve dullness and increase radiance is to include vitamin C in your skincare regime. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that has the ability to brighten, firm, nourish and smooth skin.

More than any other ingredient, it makes the skin glow, often with immediate effect, and offers continued improved radiance the longer you use it. Not only does it help the skin build collagen, but it can also lighten pigmentation and dark marks. Vitamin C is mildly exfoliating, which makes it a great ingredient to add to facial scrubs and exfoliants.

We recommend exfoliating at least once a week with an illuminating scrub. Try NIP+FAB’s Vitamin C Scrub Fix which has an energising formula infused with vitamin C, coffee seed extract and coconut oil to effectively cleanse, nourish and renew the skin. Antioxidants like vitamin C protect the skin from free radicals caused by the sun and pollution, allowing the skin to retain its youthfulness for longer. When used regularly, it may also help soften fine lines and wrinkles. Applying a vitamin C serum and moisturiser twice a day will not only ensure that the skin stays moisturised and hydrated, but it will also improve the skin’s general appearance.

Vitamin C is also a popular ingredient used to treat dark circles and under-eye bags. Apply a vitamin C-rich eye cream to brighten the eye area. Try Creightons Vitamin C Eye Serum. With 2% vitamin C, this lightweight formula rejuvenates and replenishes the under-eye area and minimises the appearance of dark circles. In addition to using a good quality vitamin C skincare range, it’s also important to make healthy lifestyle choices.

