How to get your skin ready for summer

Spring has sprung, and many people are now ready to show off their cute clothes. And if you’ll be showing more skin this season, you have to make sure that your skin is glowing and stays protected from the harmful sun rays.

Basking under the sun until your skin tone changes is not tan. If you want your skin to tan, get a moisturise for it. You can try the St Moriz Golden Glow Moisturiser to give your skin a soft and natural glow.

Apply SPF

You should know by now that your skin needs a good SPF to protect it from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, and the only way to avoid sunburn and premature skin ageing is to apply a broad-spectrum SPF every day. Try the Piz Buin Tan & Protect SPF15 Lotion.