How to get your skin ready for summer
Spring has sprung, and many people are now ready to show off their cute clothes. And if you’ll be showing more skin this season, you have to make sure that your skin is glowing and stays protected from the harmful sun rays.
Get your tan
Basking under the sun until your skin tone changes is not tan. If you want your skin to tan, get a moisturise for it. You can try the St Moriz Golden Glow Moisturiser to give your skin a soft and natural glow.
Apply SPF
You should know by now that your skin needs a good SPF to protect it from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, and the only way to avoid sunburn and premature skin ageing is to apply a broad-spectrum SPF every day. Try the Piz Buin Tan & Protect SPF15 Lotion.
Switch up your make-up
You can wear make-up all year long. However, this summer, we’re expecting to see trends of dewy skin, soft eyes, bright lips and pastel nails. Try the wet n wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation, and for your nails, we recommend the Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails. They are ready to wear nails that you stick on yourself without going to the salon.
Shave it off
A beard can be a bit too much in summer, causing your face to sweat. You can either trim it or get a clean shave. Try the Clubman Shave Butter and finish off with a Bump Repair Gel to unclog pores and ease razor burn.