Finding the perfect foundation for your skin type is a process. And when you finally find it, that’s when the fun of playing around with make-up begins. However, as time goes by, you can find that it no longer matches your skin tone. Skin tones usually change between seasons, which is why you must learn a few tricks on to make your current foundation work throughout the year.

To ensure a flawless shade match all year round, we recommend investing in a second bottle of foundation that is shade or two lighter or darker. If you found your perfect match in summer, you’ll want to look at one or two shades lighter for winter, and if you found your match during winter, you’ll want to look at one or two shades darker for summer. Wet n Wild has helped us put together these tricks on how to make different shades of foundation work on your skin.

For a foundation that is too dark Mix a little moisturiser into your foundation. Although it won’t change the actual shade of it, it will make the formula sheerer, allowing your true skin colour to shine through. Change your application technique. If you usually blend foundation into the skin using fingers, it will appear darker than if you use a brush or sponge. We recommend using a damp (not wet) make-up sponge and blend with a light hand.

For a foundation that is too light Apply a little bronzer in a tone similar to your natural skin colour to give your complexion a warm glow. Use it sparingly, at the centre of the face, avoiding the outer perimeters. The high points in the centre of the face are where the light naturally falls, so these areas appear naturally brighter.