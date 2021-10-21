How to make neutral make-up pop this summer

Many people love bright eyeliner or smoky eyes they usually see on Instagram. However, not all can achieve that look, so they opt for neutral colours.

If you prefer neutral make-up, here’s how you can enhance your look to make it pop more this summer. Eyes Wearing colourful make-up on your eyes enhances eye colour. If you’re shy to wear bright eye-shadows, then the best option to make your eyes pop is to put on a colourful eyeliner.

If you can’t find an eyeliner in your desired shade, you can use eyeshadow. Wet your liner brush and swirl it in your powder eyeshadow to create a paste-like consistency. Carefully draw it on like you would a gel eyeliner. Lips Before applying lipstick, always make sure that your lips are soft and hydrated. Give your lips a gentle weekly scrub to remove dry skin cells and apply a hydrating lip balm daily. For a more sophisticated look, apply a dark lipliner before applying lip gloss. That way, you’ll still be able to make your lips pop while maintaining a neutral look.