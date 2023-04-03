How to prepare your skin for autumn and winter

Now that it’s finally autumn, it’s time to change your skincare routine. This is because the skin regime for warmer months focuses more on locking in much-needed water and moisture in the skin than in the colder months. Dr Alek Nikolic, a renowned specialist in aesthetic medicine and owner of SkinMiles, provides a guide on how to care for your skin during the cooler months.

Why does the skin become dry in autumn and winter? Your skin feels dryer during cold seasons than it does in spring/summer. This is caused by the chilly, dry air that characterises autumn and winter and which naturally removes moisture from the skin. The cooler months are also associated with windy weather, further increasing water loss from the skin. Find the best skincare ingredients for cooler weather

No matter how bad your skin is, it can be treated. The trick to keeping your skin healthy during autumn/winter is maintaining hydration. Nikolic’s main go-to ingredients to look out for are emollients, humectants and antioxidants. “My recommendation when looking for the best moisturiser is to choose a product that contains specific ingredients that will provide a much richer feel and texture on the skin’s surface. So, the lighter moisturisers we used in the summer will need replacing for the coming winter months.

“The skin can appear dull during this season as there is generally an increase in indoor heating, which saps your skin of luminosity and moisture. “Full hydration of the skin will help avoid this issue. I would even suggest that you add serums that are rich in hyaluronic acid to further boost the water absorption capabilities of the skin,” says Nikolic. Minimise exfoliation