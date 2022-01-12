How to prevent embarrassing stinky body odour

It’s January and we’re in the thick of summer. The days are long and hot and while we can try our best to stay cool, there’s no escaping the heat when we’re out and about.

While a dip in the ocean or a quick cool shower can bring temporary relief, sticky sweaty skin is almost unavoidable. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with sweating. Sweating is your body’s way to protect you from overheating. Even though it is perfectly natural, it’s often associated with body odour.

Smelly body odour can cause embarrassment and be unpleasant for those around you. Using antiperspirant helps. Picture: Pixabay Here’s how you can prevent bad BO. Back to basics

No amount of antiperspirant, deodorant or perfume will cover up smelly armpits if you haven’t in fact washed! Soap and water is your first line of defence against the dreaded stink. Better yet, opt for antibacterial soap. Defuzz your armpits By removing hair in areas like your armpits, it reduces the space for bacteria to grow. Bad odour is caused by bacteria. The hair prevents the antiperspirant from absorbing into the skin and being effective.

All dried up Odour-causing bacteria love damp areas. Be sure to dry yourself thoroughly with a clean towel before applying any products or getting dressed. Antiperspirant with deodorant