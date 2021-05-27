How to protect your skin against environmental changes during winter

“What’s up this weather?” is what many South Africans are asking right now as we rapidly move into winter.

One minute it’s freezing cold and the next the sun is out.

As we move between home and air-conditioned offices, spending time outdoors or cuddled under the blankets with the heater on high, we expose our skin to so many different environments.

During the colder months your skin needs extra TLC to keep it healthy and glowing.

The beauty teams at Hansel Skincare, Skin Creamery and Goodleaf shared advice on how to protect your skin against environmental changes we experience during winter.

Hansel Skincare - During the winter months our skin tends to become dry and it’s always best to be prepared with a hydrating skincare routine. Products that contain moisturing-focused ingredients are a great start.

Using a moisturiser paired with a Hyaluronic Acid Serum is an exceptional combo. Remember to drink plenty of water, stay hydrated on the inside too.

Skin Creamery - Cleansing is a very underrated step in our skincare routine and it is in fact the most important step.

Did you know that foamy gel cleansers often use a chemical called Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulphate (SLS) to make them foam.

This ingredient strips away your beautiful acid mantle which is an acidic natural oily layer that your skin produces, which protects your skin from environmental changes, bacterial infections, pollution, sun damage, dehydration and so much more.

Once you strip this protective layer off the skin, your sebaceous glands (oil glands) get shocked and they kick into high gear and in turn they then produce more oil to try to repair the damage you have done.

Your skin is also left without a protective layer which means bacteria, which would generally not be able to penetrate your pores due to the acidity of your acid mantle, can now enter your pores, causing what we know as “pimples”.

Your skin is also not protected from ultraviolet (UV) rays and will therefore be susceptible to pigmentation and sun damage, and stripping the skin will severely dehydrate the skin causing fine lines that can lead to wrinkles.

So above ALL, you need to focus on cleansing the skin correctly to ensure you are keeping your acid mantle intact.

Skin Creamery's Oil-Milk Cleanser is the perfect 3 in 1 cleanser (eye make-up remover, make-up remover and cleanser).

It does not foam and does not contain any harmful chemicals or sulphates.

Goodleaf - Layering your products is the skincare equivalent of putting on thermals and a windbreaker.

Use hyaluronic acid and an oil-based serum before applying moisturiser in order to protect your skin barrier from the impact of the elements and other stressors in your external environment (such as heaters).