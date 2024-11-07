How to reduce hair breakage: top five products you need

Hair breakage is one of the most common conditions that many people experience. While it may not be severe to others, some shred a lot of hair, which can be discouraging considering the time and effort it takes to grow it. If you don’t have severe hair loss conditions like alopecia, which requires medical treatment, here are the five products you can use to combat hair loss.

Hair mayonnaise Whether you have relaxed or afro hair, deep conditioning is a must. Applying hair mayonnaise at least once a month helps reduce breakage. You will notice that sometimes when you detangle or wash your hair, it breaks. This could be because of the damage caused by protective styles such as braids and that’s where hair mayonnaise comes in.

It helps restore your hair and reduce breakage. You can try the Originals hair mayonnaise packed with virgin olive oil and egg protein. Originals hair mayonnaise helps repair damaged hair. Picture: Instagram. Derma roller If you are in the process of restoring your hairline, a derma roller should be your best friend. It helps strengthen hair follicles and deeply penetrate the oil to your scalp, which in turn helps regrow the receding hairline.

The best hair oils you can use to restore your hairline are rosemary and castor oil. A derma roller helps strengthen hair follicles. Picture: Instagram. Scalp massage brush Hair grows better when there is sufficient blood circulation on the scalp. A scalp massage brush is great for easing tension on the scalp as well as allowing it to breathe, thus assisting the blood to circulate better, and promoting hair growth.

A scalp massage brush helps with blood circulation. Picture: Instagram. Root comb applicator bottle When applying oil to your scalp, you want it to be evenly distributed and the root comb applicator bottle is perfect for that. It is also great for when you are doing a hot oil scalp treatment, which can stimulate hair growth. Root comb applicator bottle helps evenly distribute the oil to the hair. Picture: Instagram. Spray water bottle