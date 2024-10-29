How to safely perform dermaplaning at home

Dermaplaning is one of the most trending skincare procedures. It is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure whereby a medical practitioner uses an instrument to shave off dead skin and some of the thin hairs on your face.
However, as the trend gained popularity, many people started learning the skill and can now do dermaplaning at home.
Instead of using a professional kit, one can do dermaplaning at home using a few tools.
You will need alcohol-free hair identifier spray for face shaving and brow shaping.
Method
- Wash your face with a cleanser and warm water and make sure it is dry before you apply the alcohol-free hair identifier spray for face shaving. It is always advisable to double cleanse to make sure that your skin is extremely clean.
- Stretch the skin with one hand while gently shaving the face with the other hand. It is best to shave downwards while holding the razor at a 45-degree angle.
While shaving the face, avoid the hairline, eyelids and sides of the nose.
- Once you are done, do not apply any products with strong ingredients. If you feel any burning sensation or sensitivity, apply a cooling ingredient like aloe vera or coconut oil and seal with a sunscreen.
Dermaplanning is great for reducing the appearance of acne scars. It also helps create a smooth base, promoting a better make-up application.