How to select make-up based on your skin type

Choosing make-up is more than just getting something that will match your skin colour, it’s important to take the formula into account. This will ensure that whichever make-up you choose to wear is suitable for your skin type.

There are so many different formulas available when it comes to foundations, blushes, highlighters and bronzers. While most make-up products are suitable for anyone to use, there’s no doubt that certain formulations work better on certain skin types.

Oily and combination skin types

Oily and combination skins produce too much sebum, which can cause clogged and enlarged pores, breakouts and a shiny complexion. Those with very oily skin sometimes struggle to find a foundation that doesn’t slide off the skin after a couple of hours.

A make-up primer can help keep your foundation in place. Pretty By Flormar’s Mattifying Primer and Wet n Wild’s Coverall Primer are both great options to consider.

Liquid matte foundation formulations work better on oily skin as they are usually oil-free and won’t leave a greasy sheen on the skin. Try the W Beauty Oil Control Foundation. It absorbs the oil without drying out the skin.

When it comes to selecting blush, bronzers or highlighters, powder formulations work best on oily skin types as they absorb moisture. Essence The Highlighter should be your go-to as it has that luminous glow.

Dry or dehydrated skin types

Dry and dehydrated skin types usually don’t have sufficient oil or water. That can lead to a dull or lacklustre complexion. These skin types need moisture-boosting make-up products such as dewy liquid foundations.

Try Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Make-up. The foundation needs to be applied with a soft brush, and a sponge is good for blending.

Stick highlighters also work best on dry skin. Try the Luma On The Glow Highlighter Stick Blushed Nomad as it has a creamy formula.

And when it comes to contouring, the Wet n Wild PhotoFocus Concealer is recommended. It hides blemishes, dark circles and scars.