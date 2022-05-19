How to stay healthy and comfortable in your own skin this winter

We are one step closer to the winter season, and many people are going to start experiencing skin problems such as psoriasis. Psoriasis is a chronic condition with no cure, but it's not all bad news, as it is a manageable condition.

Dr Tarryn Jacobs, a specialist dermatologist ,says people shouldn’t wait until winter to start taking extra care of their skin. After all, prevention is better than cure. She also urges those with psoriasis to seek help sooner, rather than later. “The earlier people start with the treatment, the better results they’ll see. Effective treatment will reduce symptoms, achieve clear skin, and help people live a better life, says Jacobs. She adds: "I also suggest to my patients to adopt a healthier lifestyle that will greatly enhance their lives, in addition to the right treatment."

Jacobs shares five hacks that will help your skin survive the harsh winter weather. Eat healthily In winter, your skin needs more water to stay hydrated, and you can get it from fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, add whole grains, nuts, fatty fish, olive oil, and protein to your diet. Avoid processed foods and junk.

Reduce alcohol If you’ve ever gone on binge drinking, you would know what it does to your skin. You wake up the next morning, not only feeling hungover, but looking like your face has been stung by bees. Jacobs says research shows that alcohol can trigger or worsen psoriasis and interfere with treatment. Avoid consuming too much alcohol and monitor how your skin reacts. Talk to your doctor to find out what is a safe limit. Keep your skin moisturised

Use products that aren't harsh to your skin. Reapply as necessary and use more moisturiser on cold or dry days. Consider getting a humidifier to help your skin retain moisture better. Also, don’t forget to apply sunscreen. Soothe your skin with warm baths Take warm and not hot baths. Use mild soap to relieve itchy and dry skin.

