How to take care of your skin when you have the flu

At some point or another most of us have had the flu.

Your body aches and you’re constantly blowing your nose which leaves you looking like Bobbo the clown with sad droopy eyes to match. You’re cold and sweaty at the same time. It’s an all round nightmare which leaves you feeling like you're on death's door and looking like it too.

During this time skin really takes its toll but here are a few ways you can look after your skin while you battle the flu.





Stay hydrated





We all know the benefits of drinking water. We all know that we’re meant to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, but most of us don’t or forget to. When you’re sick it’s in fact crucial that you constantly remain hydrated.





Try sipping on a cup of warm water with a few slices of lemon with a few drops of honey. It’s a great way to get those much-needed fluids in and as an added bonus the lemon is a source of vitamin c.





Try warm lemon water instead of cold water. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels



Go easy on the scents





When we’re feeling all ugly and yukky we reach for all things beautiful to surround ourselves with to at least bring some joy to our miserable days. One would think that the smell of your favourite perfume or lighting fancy scented candles would bring some joy.





Unfortunately those intense scents will irritate your already sensitive nose, leaving you feeling even more clogged up.





Keep an eye on bath and shower time





Steam is great for clearing congestion, so a hot shower or bath is so tempting and makes you feel so much better. Sadly it’s causing damage to your already fragile skin. The heat dries out your skin. Especially if you’re having those long soaks in the tub.





Stick to showering or bathing once a day and use a gentle soap. Be sure to moisturize the moment your step out the bath or shower.





Keep your hand lotion close

Sanitize, sanitize, sanitize. You’re probably doing a whole lot of that during the day to contain your germs and protect your family. This however does lead to dry hands. So keep your lotion next to you at all times.

Keep hand lotion close by. Picture: Cottonbro/Pexels



Protect your nose





Tissues have become an extension of your hands. They never leave your side. And they are constantly attacking your nose leaving it red and dry. This is where good old Vaseline becomes your best friend. Protect the skin by constantly applying a layer of the jelly all over your nose, paying special attention to the areas that tend to get red and cracked.







