How to take extra care of your fingernails during lockdown

We all know that washing your hands is very important, but what about the nails? To ensure extra safety when it comes to keeping other parts of your body looking healthy during these tough times, we've summarised five ways on how to take care of your nails.

Avoid long nails

Long nails are cute and all but now is the time to keep them short. Long nails carry dirty, which means it may be easier for you to catch the virus.





No nail salon





Besides the fact that social distancing is a thing so many salons are closed, doing your nails at this crucial time is not advisable. We know that most nail technicians sanitize their equipment and wear gloves but being so close to a technician is still not on. A lot can go wrong. Rather be safe than sorry.





Wear clear nail colour





Dark colours tend to hide the dirt under your fingernails so it's best to wear a clear nail polish to avoid surprises.





Scrub your nails with a brush





Make it a habit to scrub your nails with a brush every-time you wash your hands. In that way, you're able to remove any built up dirt that may be hidden.





Do not bite your nails





Nails do not belong to the mouth. Use a cutter if you want to shorten them, not your teeth.





Pro-tip: Start doing your own nails. If you don't know how to, now is the time to learn. Use the social distancing period wisely.