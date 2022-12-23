I really commend people who have a strict skincare routine and stick to it. I’m one of the disorganised ones who can go two weeks without exfoliating. But as we approach the new year, I want to become a better person and take skincare seriously.
Ruan Winter from South African skincare brand Vitaderm says now, more than ever, exfoliation should be essential because, during the festive season, people tend to indulge in junk food and alcohol, which can affect the skin.
“Often seen as an underrated routine, consistent exfoliation will keep your skin healthy and glowing and is especially important in the summer months.”
If you’re one of those who don’t know how to exfoliate, here’s how to do it the correct way:
- Make sure you don’t over-exfoliate, keep it to twice a week. Over-exfoliating can easily strip your skin of its natural oils,leaving your skin barrier damaged.
- Choose a product that feels good on your skin, and is good for your skin. Try the Vitaderm Skin Polishing Cream, a clay-based cream exfoliator with an ultra-fine apricot kernel powder that polishes the surface of the skin.
- Let your skin soak for a few minutes after applying the products before exfoliating to soften the skin, allowing more dry skin to be removed.
- Rinse and pat dry with a clean towel after exfoliation.
- Your skin will need extra moisture after exfoliating. Use a hydrating or soothing serum to boost your skin’s moisture and replenish it from any moisture loss during exfoliating. Follow with a moisturiser to lock it in.
- Exfoliating can make your skin more sensitive to the sun and more vulnerable to sunburn. It’s crucial to protect your skin from UV rays, which can cause premature skin ageing. Apply sunscreen daily to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun.