I really commend people who have a strict skincare routine and stick to it. I’m one of the disorganised ones who can go two weeks without exfoliating. But as we approach the new year, I want to become a better person and take skincare seriously.

Ruan Winter from South African skincare brand Vitaderm says now, more than ever, exfoliation should be essential because, during the festive season, people tend to indulge in junk food and alcohol, which can affect the skin.