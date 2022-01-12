How to tell if your skin is dehydrated

During the festive season, many people spent their time involved in fun activities. While others still maintained their skincare routine, some probably relapsed. Now that the festivities are over, it’s time to rejuvenate your skin and bring back that glow. Skincare expert Su-Marie Annandale says dehydrated skin is a condition that occurs when there is a lack of water in the skin. It is something that can happen to anyone, regardless of skin type — people with oily or combination skin can experience dehydration.

“Dehydrated skin typically looks dull and can show premature signs of ageing, like surface wrinkles and loss of elasticity. You may also notice darker circles under your eyes or a generally tired eye appearance, itchiness, dullness and more sensitive, fine lines and wrinkles,” she said. How to check whether your skin is dehydrated. Pinch a small amount of skin on your cheek, abdomen, chest, or the back of your hand and hold for a few seconds.

If your skin snaps back, it is probably not dehydrated.

If it takes a few moments to bounce back, it is probably dehydrated.

Repeat in other areas if you wish. To treat dehydrated skin, make sure you drink plenty of water and add water-rich foods into your diet, such as watermelon, strawberries, cucumber, and celery.