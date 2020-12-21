How to travel light and maintain your beauty and grooming routine

It’s festive season and while many are staying home, there are folks who are taking this time to do a bit of travelling. Whether it be a weekend break-away or summer family vacation, it’s always good to travel light. Who wants to be dragging around extra bags filled with all your beauty and grooming products? But travelling light doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your beauty and grooming routine. Here are few tips on how to to save space and keep up your hair care, skincare, grooming and oral care routines, no matter where you go. Keep your skincare regime simple When on holiday, you probably won’t take the time to apply face masks or go through a rigorous KBeauty-style 12-step skincare routine. All you need is a fuss-free yet effective skincare routine. A good quality cleanser, hydrating moisturiser and eye cream is all you need for your time away.

We love the fact that ZERO’s skincare range is unisex. So you and your significant other can share them, rather than packing two separate sets of skincare products. They also contain nutrient-dense botanical ingredients to keep your skin healthy.

ZERO Face Wash 100ml for cleansing hydration.

Don’t forget your SPF

Sunscreen is an everyday essential product but when we’re away on those beach holidays it becomes even more important. Whether you’re going for a short walk, spending time in the car or enjoying an outdoor restaurant, the sun’s rays will hit your skin, and potentially do harm.

Always pack broad spectrum SPF products (these protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays) for face and body, and use them every day – even if you don’t plan on spending plenty of time outdoors.

Try Piz Buin’s Allergy Face Cream SPF50 and Allergy Lotion SPF50 for broad spectrum protection for face and body.

Piz Buin’s Allergy Lotion SPF50.

Even if you’re applying SPF religiously, don’t forget to pack the aftersun because unfortunately accidents do happen. One can easily get caught up in the fun at the beach or fooled by an overcast day.

That’s why it’s important to make sure that you always have a bottle of aftersun in your suitcase. Plus, aftersun isn’t only there to soothe a sunburn – it’s also a lovely product to apply after a day outdoors! It hydrates and cools the skin and helps delay peeling if you’ve got a tan.

Pack multi-tasking beauty products

Your bronzer, for example, could also be used as an eyeshadow while most lipsticks can be used as a creamy blusher.

A brown eyeliner can also double up as an eyebrow pencil. Wet n wild’s Kohl Eyeliner in Simma Brown Now is a great pick.

It’s not necessary to pack your entire make-up toolkit. A basic all-in-one brush set like Eco Tool’s 5 Piece Starter Set contains the five brushes you need to apply all your make-up products.

Eco Tool’s 5 Piece Starter Set.

Choose your hair care products wisely

Where you spend your holiday plays a big role in the type of hair care products you should be packing. Do you foresee plenty of time at the beach or in the swimming pool? Then you should take products that will protect your hair from salty sea water and chlorine. Are you going somewhere humid? Then you may want to invest in anti-frizz products.

If you’re going on a beach holiday, chances are you’ll need to wash your hair every day. Choose a shampoo that’s gentle and won’t strip your hair of moisture. Renpure’s Tea Tree Lemon Sage Shampoo and Conditioner deep cleanses the hair and scalp while locking in moisture.

In a humid climate, your curls may need a bit more product than usual to keep them looking great and eliminate frizz. We love Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Anti-Frizz Shine Spray smoothes the hair and aligns hair fibres for a smooth strand.

For a holiday in a dry climate you’ll want to apply hydrating products. The Perfect Hair’s Mango & Marula range is a great choice for curls! It moisturises and hydrates and is suitable for the whole family, including the kids.

Perfect Hair’s Mango & Marula deep conditioner.

Make extra room for oral care

A toothbrush and toothpaste is all you need on holiday, right? Wrong! Even the healthiest of us tend to indulge when it comes to food and drinks during the holidays. No one can say no to a roast potato, right? Alcohol intake also increases significantly during this time, as does our consumption of desserts. All-in-all this means that your teeth are likely to be exposed to a lot more sugar than usual.

To avoid a build-up of plaque or gingivitis in the new year, we recommend taking extra dental precautions on your holiday – that means brushing, flossing and using a mouthwash twice a day. These are products worth making space for.

We recommend Biorepair’s 3-in-1 High Density Mouthwash which is both anticavity and antibacterial, protecting teeth from cavity-causing sugars and repairing uncovered dentine.

Biorepair’s High Density Mouthwash.

Also, don’t forget to wear your mask, sanitise and maintain social distancing at all times.