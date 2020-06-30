How to treat breakouts induced by face masks

While wearing a mask has been an essential part of our daily lives, it may have some negative impacts on the skin. According to research done by Lamelle Laboratories, getting the worst breakouts when wearing PPE-masks is quite common.

But how are masks contributing to increased breakouts?

There are various factors at play. The most common are:

Mechanical irritation of the mask rubbing on the skin causes increased, but not complete, exfoliation.

Barrier impairment due to this mechanical irritation is a major driver of pimples under masks. We also see this happening on the hairline when you wear a cap or hat regularly.

Moisture and heat from your breath is also trapped inside your mask on your skin. This can have a little bit of a “macerating” effect (like when you lie in the bath too long).

Inflammation associated with the mechanical irritation.

If you have a tendency to get acne, the inflammatory response is exacerbated by you genetic make-up.

The current stress levels that we are experiencing also add to the problem.

However, there are possible ways of managing breakouts caused by the mask. There are: