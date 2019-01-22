Young adults who regularly use sunscreen reduce their risk of skin cancer by 40%, a study has found. Pic: pexels.com

It happens to the best of us - we do all we can to keep our skin well protected over the hot summer months, but while having fun in the sun we become distracted, and before we know it, that painful red glow appears -sunburn! Fortunately, there are some natural sunburn-relief remedies hiding in your home.

Next time you experience a mild sunburn try a few of these suggestions:

Cool Compress:

Sunburned skin longs for a chill to bring it some relief. Dip a washcloth in water and rest it on the burnt area (you can add some witch hazel to ease swelling). For extra relief, put the fan on and aim it at the exposed skin.

Hydrate:

The Skin Cancer Foundation says that sunburn “draws fluid to the skin’s surface and away from the rest of the body”. Make sure you replenish your body’s fluid while you recuperate.

In the kitchen:

Cucumber – for cooling relief, place cucumber slices over burnt eyelids. You can also blend cucumber to create a cool paste and apply it to the sensitive area.

Milk – mix milk and water with some ice cubes for a milky compress. Dip a facecloth into the liquid and place it on the sore skin.

Yoghurt – smear plain yoghurt on the burnt areas and wash off in a cool shower.

Coconut Oil – coconut oil is known to soothe and heal sunburnt skin.

Aloe Vera is a well-known sunburn remedy. If you have any in your garden, break the meaty leaf and apply the gel directly onto your skin. Aloe Vera contains anti-inflammatory properties and nutrients that aid in skin growth and repair.

Rest: Try to rest and avoid picking or peeling your skin, as this can lead to infection.

Moisturize and replenish the skin: Apply an organic body hydrating lotion that contains ingredient such as coconut & kigelia which fight free radical damage from pollution, the sun and the environment.

Top tips for summer:

When outside in the sun, remember two things: shade and sunscreen!

Shade can come in the form of an umbrella, a hat, a beach tent or a protective swimming costume. When it comes to sunscreen, nothing beats organic sunscreens which offer high broad-spectrum protection (UVA and UVB) against the sun. Using 100% natural mineral filters, they contain no chemicals and is safe for the most sensitive, fair and delicate of skins. Organic sunscreen is free from nanoparticles, is water resistant and contains Aloe Vera, which helps nourish and heal the skin.