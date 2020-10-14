How to use rooibos tea to enhance your beauty routine

During the first few months of the Covid-19 lockdown when spas and salons were closed, many people turned to DIY beauty treatments. Rooibos tea was one of the most used products and even though spas are now open, the demand is still high. Beauty guru Adele du Toit, who is also the spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (Sarc), says there has been a universal shift towards ‘clean beauty’ across all cosmetic categories. Almost half of consumers are seeking out organic herbal brands, which, in turn, is driving a growing preference for products containing rooibos. She explained how rooibos, in its purest form, can take your beauty regime to the next level. Here are the reasons why it’s so popular:

The high concentration of polyphenolic compounds (micronutrients) in rooibos tea is what makes it so sought-after as a health and beauty enhancer. Polyphenols act as antioxidants, protecting the body against inflammation and neutralising harmful free radicals that damage cells and cause premature ageing. Drinking rooibos tea should form part of your daily beauty routine to ensure healthy and hydrated skin.

Rooibos contains the enzyme superoxide dismutase which protects your skin against the visible signs of ageing and boosts the production of healthy skin cells.

Inflammation is a major cause of acne, and when your skin is damaged, it’s more vulnerable to bacteria which can aggravate acne. In addition to the tea’s anti-inflammatory agents, it has antibacterial properties that can help fight acne. Drink it regularly, or use it as a face rinse instead of water.

Tired eyes can also be treated with lukewarm rooibos. Place tea bags on eyelids or rinse the eyes gently with the tea.

Rooibos is hypoallergenic and is therefore good for people with sensitive skin.

Rooibos tea helps prevent hair loss. Its active ingredients help remove dead skin cells that block hair follicles and prevent hair from growing. Polyphenols contained in rooibos promote shiny and soft hair.

Pro tip: You can also use the tea fannings as an exfoliator by mixing it with honey.