‘I didn’t feel worthy!’ Cara Delevingne opens up about her imposter syndrome as she was shooting to fame

The supermodel-turned-actress skyrocketed to fame in 2011 as the face of Burberry, but despite her success as a model, the 30-year-old admitted she never felt good enough and suffered with imposter syndrome. In an interview with the new issue of Elle UK – for which Delevingne was photographed by Quentin Jones – she said: “It didn’t feel real. I didn’t feel like I deserved it.

“I didn’t feel worthy. I was still stuck in this mindset of not being good enough. I was doing the best I could, but I wasn’t really appreciating every moment. Inside, I felt very different to how I looked.”

The ‘Paper Towns’ star has been candid about her mental health struggles in the past, revealing she suffered with depression and anxiety during the heights of her career. She added to Elle: “After vowing to be honest about things like depression and anxiety it felt like a weight being lifted. For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.

"Before, I didn't trust myself. I second-guessed myself constantly. There was a lot of anxiety involved. Now I just feel free of that." Delevingne has also been vocal about the drawbacks of modelling claiming the catwalk made her hate herself and her body.