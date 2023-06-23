‘I love showing off my hairy armpits’ - bikini-clad TikToker shows off her bushy pits

A quick look at the Mishca, girl_ontheroad, TikTok feed and one can tell that this fun-loving blonde has no problem showing off her bushy armpit. Her TikTok bio reads: “I’m here for a good time, not a long time” and her Instagram page, bikini_mischa, states that she is a model and travel blogger.

It’s obvious from her pictures that she does indeed love to travel and often shows off her lean body in skimpy bikinis. Taking to TikTok, Mischa revealed that she wished it was always summer so she could show off her body hair. In a six-second video clip, she said: “Wish it could always be summertime. I love wearing my bikini and showing off my hairy armpits.”

@girl_ontheroad Wish it could always be summer time. I love wearing my bikini and showing off my hairy armpits ♬ Summertime Sadness - Lana Del Rey In the video, the playful blonde is seen wearing a brown-and-black leopard-print bikini top with cream shorts. She shows off her busy armpits by dancing with her arms up. In her most recent post, the bikini-clad traveller shows that her armpit hair is not the only body hair that she keeps untamed.

The video captioned: “Not me trying to see why my video got taken down. Body hair is natural and there’s nothing obscene about it. Natural women just have to bounce back,” shows her sitting on a yacht in a pink-and-orange bikini showing off her bikini area. The video has already been viewed 1 million times and received over 28 000 likes. Clearly, many people were not offended by her body hair. Most people claimed to love how natural she is.