‘I seem to have a stubborn armpit’ - Anele Mdoda seeks advice on how to deal with her one stinky armpit

Bad body odour can be embarrassing for you and unpleasant for people around you. While there are some people who seem to be blissfully unaware of it, there are others who are and at least try and do something about it.

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is one of those people who admits to having a problem. The TV presenter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her current body odour problem and asked for advice on how to deal with it. She posted: “Heyi. I seem to have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa.”

Heyi. I seem to have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 11, 2023 It didn’t take long for her followers to step up and offer some advice and it seemed that one of the most popular responses involved bicarbonate of the soda.

And we all know that there’s one housekeeper who is a firm believer in the power of bicarb - TikTok sensation, Mbali Nhlapo. “Bicarb. My name is Mbali Nhlapho,” responded @teshiblees.

Bicarb. My name is Mbali Nhlapho — Mother Theresa (@teshiblees) September 11, 2023 @A_Dot85, another bicarb fan, commented: “I swear by making a paste using bicarbonate of soda with with water, coconut oil or olive oil. Ayikho i-roll on that I have not used and all didn't work. I can eat atchaar everyday and no stinky problems.”

I swear by making a paste using bicarbonate of soda with with water, coconut oil or olive oil. Ayikho i-roll on that I have not used and all didn't work. I can eat atchaar everyday and no stinky problems. — Ben Mazwi (@A_Dot85) September 11, 2023 “Mix 2 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda with water, making a paste & apply on your armpit - my name is Mbali Nhlapho & I’m a Housekeeper,” said @thuli_mashaba.

Mix 2 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda with water, making a paste & apply on your armpit - my name is Mbali Nhlapho & I’m a Housekeeper 🤗 — Thuli Mashaba (@thuli_mashaba) September 11, 2023 “Dab it with bicarbonate soda after bathing and you never hear any whisper from it,” claimed @SbuDaGreat.

Dab it with bicarbonate soda after bathing and you never hear any whisper from it 🤞🏿 — Sibusiso Nxele (@SbuDaGreat) September 11, 2023 @JomilojuOluw agreed saying: “Make a paste of Bicarbonate of soda and lemon a few times a week, wash it off when it's dry.”