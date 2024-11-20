‘I thought it was a chocolate sauce’: Mixed reactions as Woolworths launches Chuckles beauty range

South African retailer Woolworths has embraced customer enthusiasm by launching a truly unique beauty range inspired by its iconic Chuckles chocolate malt sweets. This unexpected move comes after its prank on 1 April, which saw it tease a bath and beauty line through an imaginative social media post.

Initially intended as a light-hearted joke, the announcement included a foundation, lipstick and even a fragrance, prompting an unusual flood of excited responses from fans hungry for the real deal. In light of the overwhelming feedback, the retailer has officially rolled out the Chuckles beauty range, featuring a body butter, scrub and body wash, all infused with the rich essence of chocolate malt. The products are not just designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia; they are crafted using African shea butter and cocoa butter, ensuring a luxurious pampering experience.

While these products may tantalise the senses and bear a chocolatey aroma, they are not intended for consumption. Woolworths said: “It started as an April Fool’s joke, but many customers said they wanted the real deal. So here we are!” The introduction of the Chuckles beauty range is a testament to their commitment to listening to their clientele and adapting innovatively.

Nevertheless, the launch has not come without a fair share of raised eyebrows. Social media platforms are abuzz with opinions over the necessity of these chocolate-scented body products. A viral video from food digital creator Priyanka Govender on Instagram highlights these mixed reactions. “@woolworths_sa taking their Chuckles game to another level,” she captioned the video, sparking a wave of commentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Govender (@inspiredbyprisfood) One user chimed in: “Someone’s going to buy body butter without reading and eat it (laughing face emoji).” Another commented: “Highly confused who approved this and why Woolies.”