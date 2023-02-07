I’ll shave mine if you shave yours - Woman refuses to shave unless her boyfriend does

Whether you shave body hair or not is entirely up to you. Well, it should be anyway.

Yet this Reddit user’s boyfriend seems to think it’s okay for him to demand that she shave her legs. A 28-year-old woman took to the AITA group to vent about an argument she and her boyfriend are having about her unshaven legs. She starts off by saying, “I know this post sounds super petty, but this is the most ridiculous fight I've had with my boyfriend, and unfortunately it's where we're at.”

She openly shares that she has never shaved in her life. “I think it's up to the person regardless, but I've also just never really had a lot of hair,” she adds. She explains that her boyfriend recently stayed over and asked to borrow a razor and since she doesn't shave, she didn't have one on hand. This apparently, grossed him out.

“He told me that it was unhygienic not to shave and we argued back and forth about the issue when I finally told him that I'd only start shaving my legs if he shaved his first. He called me immature and petty, whereas I think he's being super fixated on this weird thing.” “It honestly wouldn't really bother me to shave, but I'm just more irked at his statements where he basically called me dirty. I was serious though: I'll shave whenever he shaves too.” “We're at an impasse but I wonder if I am being a little too petty about the whole thing.”

Do you think she’s being an a**hole for telling him to shave as well? Here’s what a few Reddit users had to say. “I vote that she shaves and then rubs her legs all over him the moment it turns to stubble, just so he realizes how good he had it. And then dumps him, of course,” chirped one user.

“NTA. Do male leg hairs not collect the exact same amount of ‘dirt’? The hygiene argument has always struck me as utterly weird,” commented another.