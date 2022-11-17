Inexpensive, simple ways to get your skin glowing and radiant

Everyone wants healthy, youthful-looking, and glowing skin. Skin that always looks fresh and hydrated. And people do just about anything to get that look.

From expensive facials to aesthetic beauty treatments, folk are prepared to spend a fortune to achieve that glow. However, there are more cost-effective ways to get radiant skin. Healthy glowing skin shouldn’t cost a fortune. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach Dr Sivuyile Madikana, Herbalife Nutrition Nutrition Advisory Board member, shares three simple ways to get your skin glowing.

Drink lots of water It’s a commonly known fact that the human body is mostly made up of water, but do you know what happens when our skin becomes dehydrated? Skin can start looking dull, dry, and lacklustre. Luckily, it’s a quick fix and you just need to start drinking more water – aim for about 2 litres of water a day for glowing skin, but increase that amount if it’s very hot or you’re exercising a lot. Stay hydrated. Picture: Pexels/Arnie Watkins Include collagen supplements in your diet

Your dermis (the middle layer of your skin) depends on collagen, a strong and flexible protein that gives skin its firmness, elasticity, and structure. But as we get older, our bodies produce less collagen, leading to thinner and weaker skin. That’s why it’s so important that we take the necessary steps to ensure that our collagen levels stay put for as long as possible. While tomatoes, bone broth, fish, and chicken can promote collagen production, a concentrated collagen supplement is a good way to ensure that your body has the right nutrients available to make all the collagen it needs.

“When choosing a collagen supplement, look for a product that features collagen as the main ingredient. This should be easy to spot thanks to South African laws stating that ingredients need to be listed in order of weight on the back of products,” Dr Madikana advises. Don’t forget to exercise You may be surprised to hear that exercise has tons of benefits for skin health. When we’re active, your heart pumps more blood and oxygen throughout the body. When it does this, it promotes collagen production and promotes new skin cells.