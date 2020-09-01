Inno Matijane set to launch unisex perfumes

Media personality Inno Matijane is launching his beauty range, ’The Inno Beauty’. The reality TV star said he would start with unisex perfumes. Taking to social media, he posted pictures of black-and-white perfume packaging with the caption: “I’m launching my own Unisex Eau de Parfum soon ♥️ @theinnobeauty. The website is designed by the greatest @dibs_sa.” View this post on Instagram I’m launching my own Unisex Eau de Parfum soon ♥️ @theinnobeauty Website being designed by the greatest @dibs_sa A post shared by Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) on Aug 30, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT The LGBTQ+ activist, who also supports the Black Lives Matter movement, joins other Mzansi celebrities who have launched beauty ranges. In 2019 Zodwa Wabanthu, who, like Matijane, had a reality show on Moja Love, launched a perfume range, Touchable Day and Touchable Night. Zodwa’s launch was held at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on December 4. She arrived in a white dress wearing a gold crown, holding hands with boyfriend Vusi Buthelezi, whom she recently broke up with.

Recently we’ve had Faith Nketsi, a model and reality TV star who also released a make-up range under her newly founded brand FE Beauty Cosmetics.

In a series of posts in which she is wearing her new make-up, Nketsi said: “I’m so excited to finally introduce you to a project that’s so close to my heart and took me so long to perfect. I’m finally confident to introduce you to @febeauty_cosmetics. Happy women’s day.”

Matijane’s friends and fans are so happy for him and cannot wait to try his unisex perfumes.