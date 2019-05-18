Jodie Petersenn. Picture: Instagram.

How well can you face beat? Can you layout a foundation and blend in the concealer?



Wearing makeup is not a skill everyone can master but these beauty rebels blend in so well in the world of beauty.





From the perfect eyebrows to a well-contoured nose, they know how to brush the blush and look the part.

These are some of our favourite Instagram makeup looks of the week.





Itumeleng Mokwatlo





Better know as Tumipowerhouse, Itumeleng Mokwatlo is a professional makeup artist. He is one of the few men who wear makeup, and baby, he wears it with pride.









Jodie Petersenn





Jodie Petersenn is Cape Town based model and we're loving this look created by Gaynor Florence Ingham for Cosmopolitan.









Angela Sithole





We're loving the candy girl look by Angela Sithole. Without trying too hard, she killed it.





Faced by Kareem





Kareem R. is a New York City Morphe Freelance Artist who loves exploring with make up. He boldly represents Black Boys in Makeup and his rainbow look is one of our favourites.



