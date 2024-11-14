Is saliva the new acne treatment? Exploring the viral TikTok trend

In recent weeks, a surprising trend has emerged on TikTok: using saliva as a treatment for acne. While many enjoy exploring new beauty hacks on social media, some ideas are downright odd. Acne is one of the most common skin conditions, affecting about 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24.

Though often associated with teenagers, it can occur at any age, becoming less common as people grow older. Today, many people turn to social media for skincare advice instead of consulting dermatologists. This has led to a rise in "skinfluencers", who share tips and tricks for tackling acne and acne scars. Wash your face twice a day with a mild, non-irritating cleanser. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as that can further irritate your skin. Picture: Ron Lach/Pexels One of the latest viral trends involves using saliva to treat acne. This idea gained traction after actress Tamannaah Bhatia mentioned it in a 2021 interview and it resurfaced recently.

In the interview, she claimed: “Your own saliva, especially the one in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out your acne.” She acknowledged that while it may sound unappealing, she believed it worked. A video featuring beauty influencer @beautywhisperermaanvi further fuelled this trend.

She echoed Tamannaah's claims, stating that saliva contains antibacterial properties and enzymes that can help clear acne, leaving skin looking spotless. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi | beauty | fitness (@beautywhisperermaanvi) However, the scientific backing for this practice is limited. Experts have expressed scepticism about using saliva for acne treatment.

A 2017 study involving 84 patients with moderate to severe acne, suggested that saliva could be a non-invasive way to monitor inflammation. Another study from the University of Amsterdam indicated that saliva might speed up the healing of wounds in lab settings. While it was found that certain components in saliva could target bacteria, experts caution that the role of saliva in acne treatment is minimal. Speaking to “India Today”, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a dermatologist from Delhi, said: “There are much better options than to use saliva.”

Dr Agni Bose, another dermatologist, explained that saliva primarily helped with hydration and digestion, and while it acts as an antiseptic in the mouth, it doesn't effectively treat acne. He noted that many people confused its antibacterial properties with the idea that it could clear acne-causing bacteria. She asked: "If saliva had been such a magical antiseptic, wouldn’t all doctors across the globe have spat on our wounds to cure the infection?"

In fact, she argued, applying saliva can be an invitation to bacteria and irritants, worsening acne or causing other skin problems. She added that saliva's PH was neutral and sometimes acidic, which could cause the skin to dry out and worsen the breakouts due to the presence of high bacteria. Dealing with acne the right way

Struggling with acne can be frustrating, but there are effective ways to manage it. Contrary to some popular beliefs, your saliva is not the solution to your acne woes, especially if you're dealing with hormonal breakouts. Experts suggest that poor dental hygiene can actually make acne worse. When your saliva isn't healthy, it can invite more bacteria, which can prevent your existing blemishes from healing properly. So, what should you do instead?

Here are some practical tips to keep your skin clear and glowing: Cleanse gently: Wash your face twice a day with a mild, non-irritating cleanser. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as that can further irritate your skin. Hands off: Resist the urge to pick or squeeze your pimples. This can lead to more inflammation and potential scarring.

Spot treatment: Apply a spot treatment containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid directly on your blemishes to help dry them out. Moisturise: Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic (non-pore-clogging) moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated without triggering more breakouts. Sun protection: Don't forget to apply sunscreen daily. This will help prevent dark spots and discolouration from forming.

Diet and hydration: Maintain a balanced, nutrient-rich diet and stay well-hydrated. Proper nutrition and hydration can support overall skin health. Manage stress: Stress is a major contributor to acne. Find healthy ways to manage your stress, such as exercise, meditation, or talking to a friend. Before trying any trendy acne "hacks" you see on social media, it's best to consult a dermatologist, especially if you have persistent or severe acne.