‘It was just a lot’: Miss South Africa Mia le Roux discusses the impact of deaf fatigue

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux has come forward to educate people on what deaf fatigue is. On the eve of the Miss Universe pageant which took place this weekend, the 28-year-old who withdrew from the finale due to health concerns. Mia took to social media to share what it’s been like for her during the rehearsal period leading up to the finals.

“We deaf individuals suffer from something called deaf fatigue because we actually concentrate so much harder on listening and following what is happening,” explains Le Roux. “So I moved through all of my duties very very quickly so I could afford to take a rest day and I think it was super important for me to do just that.” She adds that as much as deaf fatigue is a thing, it’s also not something to be worried about or to be stressed about and that it’s just something that you have to be mindful of and just watch out for the signs.

“I’m supposed to be able to follow music which I can’t do. Like other people who have cochlear implants who dance, they’ve had practice, they’ve learned a different way to follow it,” she says. “And when I tried to practice with all the girls, everyone was very loud and talking and I couldn’t follow. It was just a lot. I feel inadequate,” she added. On Sunday, Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe, with Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina as runner-up.